London Airports See Hundreds of Flight Delays Amid Bad Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of flights at London’s busiest airports were hit by delays and cancellations on Friday as rain lashed the city and fog lowered visibility.

About 20% of the flights at London Heathrow, Europe’s biggest hub, were delayed and about 3% of takeoffs and landings canceled, according to flight tracking firm FlightAware. About 25% of outbound services at London City airport were delayed, while Gatwick saw nearly one-third of its arrivals postponed.

British Airways was hit hardest with more than 230 delays and 56 cancellations. The airline didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some KLM flights into London City Airport, located in the heart of capital’s business district, were diverted to London Southend airport outside the capital, the airline said in a statement.

--With assistance from Albertina Torsoli, Anthony Palazzo and Charles Capel.

