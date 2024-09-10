Alantra’s Head of Securitization Dissera Is Leaving

(Bloomberg) -- Alantra Partners SA’s head of securitization Francesco Dissera is leaving the investment banking firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Dissera, who is a managing director, is leaving the firm after almost four years, said the people, who asked not to be identified. Dissera and an official for the Madrid-based firm declined to comment.

Alantra has been advising banks on the structuring and marketing of significant risk transfers, or SRTs, a type of securitization that lenders use to increase their solvency ratios. These also reduce the need for measures such as restricting dividends or selling new shares, which are less friendly to their equity investors.

Alantra has helped arrange asset-backed securities and SRT deals for banks including Portugal’s Banco Montepio and Greece’s Piraeus Bank. In July, it hired Jeremy Hermant to help develop its UK-focused SRT business.

Before joining Alantra in 2020, Dissera was head of securitization for continental Europe at Banco Santander SA. Previously he was also head of securitization at UBS Group AG for over 14 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

