Czech Central Banker Sees More Easing But No ‘Jumbo’ Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Czech central bank Deputy Governor Eva Zamrazilova said she sees no reason to halt monetary easing but policymakers should avoid making large interest rate cuts.

Speaking at a seminar in Prague, Zamrazilova said the bank needs to stay cautious about future steps because inflation is currently suppressed mainly by volatile food items while prices of services remain a risk.

“I don’t see any reason for stopping or closing the process of easing monetary policy, but no jumbo cuts can be expected,” she said. “I think we have to be very, very careful.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.