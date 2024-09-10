Rebound in European Stocks Fizzles Out Before US Inflation, ECB

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were muted after Monday’s bounce, as caution set in ahead of key US inflation figures and the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at 8:19 a.m. in London. Heathcare and auto sectors underperformed, while technology gained the most.

Centamin Plc surged as AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. agreed to buy the gold miner in a deal that values it at about £1.9 billion ($2.5 billion).

After bouncing last month, Europe’s benchmark index has stumbled again in September as weak economic data rekindled worries about a recession. Sectors linked to the economic cycle — or so-called cyclicals — have underperformed defensive peers since the end of May.

The economic outlook suggests cyclical stocks are facing further declines. Manufacturing PMIs, typically a proxy for the group, are still deeply in contraction territory both in the US and in Europe, with no clear sign of improvement.

Sentiment is likely to be impacted by the upcoming US presidential debate later Tuesday, the US consumer price report Wednesday and the ECB’s meeting Thursday, where the central bank is expected to cut interest rates for a second time this year.

“We expect that volatility remains higher until the US election as investors want to wait for certainty until they make big decisions,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. There’s also “some surprise potential” based on the ECB’s signals about future rate decisions, he added.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.