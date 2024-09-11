European Gas Prices Fluctuate as Market Awaits Francine Impact

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices swung between small gains and losses as the market awaits the impact of Hurricane Francine, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Wednesday.

Benchmark futures hovered near the lowest levels in over a month after a selloff of more than 5% on Tuesday. Louisiana is home to several liquefied natural gas plants, though for now the hurricane is expected to bypass facilities clustered around the Texas-Louisiana border, including Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Sabine Pass terminal.

Preparations for the strengthening storm mainly involved shuttering nearby oil platforms, though gas supply to the Louisiana-based Cameron LNG plant has also dropped, signaling it has reduced production.

The US is Europe’s largest supplier of LNG, which it has increasingly relied on since Russia curbed most pipeline flows in 2022. The hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico has been closely watched by European gas traders as it can disrupt facilities delivering the vital fuel.

At the same time, the region’s storage sites are 93% full, creating a cushion for any unexpected events affecting supply during the upcoming winter. A cold snap affecting northwest Europe this week is expected to end by next week.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, edged higher to €35.50 a megawatt-hour at 9:02 a.m. in Amsterdam.

