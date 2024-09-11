Traders Back Off Bets on Jumbo Fed Cut This Month After CPI Data

(Bloomberg) -- Traders cemented odds the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by only a quarter-point next week after US consumer inflation arrived a little hotter on the core reading for last month.

The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose some 6 basis points to 3.66%, with the 10-year note backing up 3 basis points to 3.67%, still near their lowest levels since the first half of 2023.

“Inflation has now cooled to room temperature, there is really not a significant inflation problem,” David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television after the CPI report was released Wednesday.

The report “does not call for drastic Fed action and I would be happy to see 25 basis points next week,” Kelly said.

The consumer price index result represents the final piece of key economic data ahead of next week’s Fed meeting. Treasuries have been rallying since the end of April as signs of cooling inflation and job creation have firmed expectations for the first central bank rate cuts since 2020.

The central bank has held its current rate band of 5.25% to 5.5% since July 2023, and as inflation pressure had subsequently moderated that policy setting has become more restrictive, setting the stage for an easing cycle to start this month.

Interest-rate swaps showed that traders have fully priced in a 25-basis-point Fed cut at the Sept. 18 policy announcement and see only a small chance for a half-point reduction. Fed swaps are pricing in about 140 basis points of rate cuts by the Jan. 29 rate decision, equivalent to at least two half-point moves over the next four gatherings barring no intra-meeting event.

