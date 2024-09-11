Turkey Readies LNG Import Deal With France’s TotalEnergies

Queensland Gas Corporation Curtis Island QCLNG project in Gladstone, Australia, on Wednesday, June15, 2016. The project involves conversion of coal seam gas (CSG) reserves into LNG, which is the first of its kind in the world and also includes expansion of exploration and development of CSG reserves in southern and central Queensland. Photographer:Patrick Hamilton/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey is preparing to sign a liquefied natural gas supply agreement with France’s TotalEnergies SE as soon as next week, according to an official.

The 10-year-deal with state-run importer Botas is expected to be finalized during Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s visit to the US to speak at the Gastech conference, which runs from Sept. 17-20, the person said.

The official, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, didn’t elaborate on the terms of the deal. The Energy Ministry declined to comment. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

An LNG pact with Total would be Botas’s third this year, as Turkey seeks to diversify its sources of supply and become a hub for natural gas. Last week it signed a 10-year supply deal with Shell Plc starting in 2027. In April it signed another 10-year agreement with Oman.

--With assistance from Patrick Sykes and Francois de Beaupuy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.