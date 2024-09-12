IMF Official Steps Back From Argentina Talks in Feud With Milei

Rodrigo Valdes, director of western hemisphere department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during a briefing at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The IMF and World Banks first annual meetings in Africa since 1973 were expected to give a spending boost to Moroccos fourth-largest city and one of its top tourist destinations.

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s top negotiator with Argentina has delegated talks with the South American nation to colleagues after drawing the ire of President Javier Milei.

Western Hemisphere Director Rodrigo Valdes deferred to his deputy and another official “to best support the ongoing constructive engagement with the Argentine authorities,” IMF Chief Spokesperson Julie Kozack said Thursday at a press briefing.

Talks about the future of Argentina’s $44 billion program with the Fund will now be led by Luis Cubeddu, deputy director for the Western Hemisphere, and Ashvin Ahuja, the Argentina mission chief, Kozack said.

Milei, whose government is seeking fresh funding in an eventual new program, has long had a fractious relationship with Valdes. Last month, the Argentine president called the IMF official “truly irresponsible” for allowing the previous government to build up a stock of central bank put options.

The move marks a change in the IMF’s stance in July, when Kozack said Valdes enjoyed the full confidence of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

