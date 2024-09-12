Senegal’s Faye Dissolves Parliament, Seeking Mandate for Reforms

(Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s president dissolved parliament in an effort to consolidate power and implement his reform agenda.

Polls to elect new lawmakers will be held on Nov. 17, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said in a statement on Thursday.

Six months into his presidency, Faye finds himself in a deadlock with a National Assembly dominated by lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Macky Sall. The dissolution came after lawmakers blocked a revision of the constitution and tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

“The pledge of frank collaboration with the parliamentary majority, in the sole interest of the Senegalese people, was an illusion,” Faye said. The parliamentary majority “decided to turn away from the people to promote the cult of blockage and thus hinder the implementation of the program on the basis of which I was elected.”

Africa’s youngest elected leader, who won a presidential vote in March by a landslide, is seeking a majority to reassure voters and investors that he can fulfill his pledges to tackle corruption, ease a cost-of-living crisis and review oil and gas contracts with Senegal’s foreign partners.

By calling a new vote, Faye risks delaying a debate on the 2025 budget that should start in the coming weeks. Lawmakers from Sall’s Benno Bokk Yakaar-coalition have criticized Faye for putting Senegal “on hold” following the March polls.

Fresh parliamentary elections will take place as Senegal is set to become a major liquid natural gas producer, with the $4.8-billion BP Plc-operated Grand Tortue Ahmeyim field expected to come online during the final quarter of this year.

