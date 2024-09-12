US Steel Deal ‘Doomed,’ Says Union ‘Steadfast’ in Opposition

The United States Steel Corp. Edgar Thomson Works steel mill in Braddock, Pennsylvania, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. President Joe Biden is preparing to block Nippon Steel Corp.'s $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The United Steelworkers union says it will not be bullied into accepting Nippon Steel Corp.’s last-ditch efforts to win over workers for its takeover of United States Steel Corp., calling the $14.1 billion acquisition a “doomed deal” and pledging to fight any foreign ownership of the company.

The memo, sent to the White House on Thursday, is the latest in a public struggle to win hearts and minds as the fate of the deal hangs in the air, with President Joe Biden’s threat to block it looming large.

“In its desperate attempt to save a doomed deal, US Steel executives have turned to one of the oldest tricks in the book: attempting to divide USW members and retirees to distract us from the multi-million-dollar payoffs they stand to gain personally,” Union President Dave McCall wrote Thursday in the memo, obtained by Bloomberg. “Union members and retirees remain steadfast in our opposition.”

This week, the two companies unveiled their correspondence with the USW to show how union leaders snubbed efforts to negotiate an agreement. That’s after the Pittsburgh-based company came out and warned that plants could be shut down if the sale fell through, prompting some workers to voice their support for a new owner.

Nippon Steel has pledged $2.7 billion in investments to build support for the deal. In an earlier statement, US Steel said there’s “no scenario” where those would happen without Nippon Steel.

“A transaction with Nippon Steel is the best avenue to ensure that U.S. Steel will be able to thrive well into the future,” the company said.

Biden is preparing to kill the deal once a referral from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, reaches his desk, people familiar with the matter said last week. As of Wednesday, the matter remained with CFIUS. Biden has regularly said US Steel should remain domestically owned, which McCall echoed in his memo.

“We will not be bullied into going backward and accepting a bad deal,” McCall wrote. “Our commitment has never been more clear: Keep US Steel US-owned.” Nippon Steel Corp. is a Japanese company.

McCall has long opposed the acquisition, as have Biden and former President Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris announced her position on Labor Day, saying US Steel should remain domestically owned.

The drama has played out as Pennsylvania, where US Steel is based, is considered a crucial prize by both Harris and Trump in the November presidential election.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.