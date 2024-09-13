Inflation Trend Suggests More ECB Cuts Must Happen, Simkus Says

Gediminas Simkus, governor of Lithuania's central bank, at the 8th NBU-NBP Annual Research Conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 21, 2024. Ukraine said Russia targeted energy facilities overnight as President Vladimir Putins forces continue attacks to disrupt the countrys power system. Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must continue to lower borrowing costs, though the pacing of such moves will dependent on incoming data, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

Inflation is “calming down” and “its trajectory suggests that further rate cuts must happen,” he told Radio LRT on Friday.

Speaking a day after the ECB reduced its deposit rate by 25 basis points — the second such move this year — the Lithuanian central bank chief said that policymakers “will need strategic patience.”

Clues on when the ECB will cut next were in short supply on Thursday, with President Christine Lagarde avoiding to committing to a monetary-policy path. Money markets now put the chances of an October step at 20% — down from about 40% earlier this week. People familiar with the situation said the door isn’t fully closed, but it’s unlikely.

“Rates will continue declining,but the speed of cuts will depend on data,” Simkus said. “The situation in the labor market is also calming down, but we still need to be careful with further decision,” he said, adding that there’s “key uncertainty” on services inflation.

Speaking in a separate interview on Friday, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said that “the inflation outlook is very good.”

“We assume and the data back us up that we’ll reach our inflation target of 2% by the end of next year,” he told Deutschlandfunk. “The portfolio of data is such that it justified yesterday’s rate cut.”

