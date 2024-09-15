Austria Suspends Vienna-Salzburg Rail Traffic on Flooding Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Austria has suspended rail traffic on a section of a key line between Vienna and Salzburg due to flooding risk, adding to the fallout from days of heavy rains and high winds in central and eastern Europe.

Trains will be halted between Amstetten and St. Valentin on the so-called Weststrecke, a four-track high-speed route which accounts for about one third of all Austrian rail traffic and serves as a key connector between Germany and eastern Europe.

The Austrian railway service OeBB and private carrier Westbahn are offering replacement buses for the 40 kilometer (25-mile) stretch, while freight traffic will be halted, or rerouted with significant detours, according to a statement from OeBB on Sunday.

Torrential rain has caused flooding across large swathes of central and eastern Europe. In Romania, flash flooding caused four deaths, and at least one death was reported in Poland.

A low-pressure vortex centered over the Balkan peninsula will bring further, often heavy precipitation, on Sunday, especially in north, central and eastern areas, according to the Austrian forecasting service GeoSphere.

Lower Austria, the country’s most populous province after Vienna, has declared a state of emergency and advised people postpone unnecessary travel.

Following heavy snows in the mountains Friday and Saturday, Austria’s snow line will slower rise to about 1,200 to 1,600 meters (3,937 to 5,249 feet) above sea level over the course of the day.

Polish and Czech authorities have also mobilized tens of thousands of first responders, and at least two border crossings between the countries were closed on Saturday due to the flooding of local roads on the Czech side.

“We are mobilizing helicopters, the first Black Hawk with rescue capabilities is arriving in Wroclaw” in southwest Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X as he confirmed the nation’s first flood-related death. About 1,000 people have been evacuated.

Train services were also disrupted in parts of the Czech Republic, mostly due to fallen trees, the CTK newswire reported.

Several hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes due to rising rivers on Saturday and authorities have begun evacuating thousands of residents in the most affected areas in the northern and eastern regions.

--With assistance from Peter Laca, Agnieszka Barteczko and Irina Vilcu.

