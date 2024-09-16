InterCement Reaches Deal to Begin Out-of-Court Restructuring

(Bloomberg) -- Distressed cement maker InterCement Participacoes SA reached an agreement with some of its creditors to begin an out-of-court restructuring.

The Brazilian firm filed a restructuring plan to a Sao Paulo court Monday, which has the support of more than a third of its debt holders, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

The filing comes just a few months after the company obtained temporary protection from creditors amid a mediation process and talks for a potential sale to steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA.

InterCement was hit by high interest rates in Brazil, its biggest market, and efforts to unload African assets weren’t enough to allay fears over its capital structure, deemed “unsustainable” by Fitch Ratings.

The plan depends on certain conditions including a possible M&A transaction that’s being discussed, InterCement said in the filing.

The cement maker’s bonds last traded near 61 cents on the dollar, according to Trace data.

