IMF Says Supports Kenyan Efforts for Policies to Complete Review

Pedestrians and shoppers in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Kenya braced for more anti-government protests as talks proposed by President William Ruto to help end the nations political crisis appeared to stall.

(Bloomberg) -- An International Monetary Fund staff team has concluded a six-day visit to Kenya, where it held discussions on recent developments and policies to manage emerging challenges in the East African nation, according to an emailed statement from the lender.

Discussions revolved around policies and reforms to address the evolving economic and fiscal challenges, according to a statement by team leader Haimanot Teferra.

“We remain fully committed to support the authorities on their efforts to identify a set of policies that could support the completion of the reviews under the ongoing program as soon as feasible,” the lender said.

Kenyan authorities committed to pressing on with economic and governance reforms that are crucial for growth, according to the emailed statement. “We will continue our discussions with the authorities.”

