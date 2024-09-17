Mali Army Says It Thwarted Attack on Military Training Camp

(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s army thwarted an attempted attack on a military training camp in the capital, Bamako.

Armed gunmen tried to infiltrate the city’s Faladié gendarmerie school early on Tuesday morning, the army chief of staff’s office said in a statement.

“The situation is under control,” it said. “Mop-up operations are currently underway throughout the area.”

Mali has been under military rule since 2020, when interim leader Colonel Assimi Goita ousted the West African nation’s elected president. The country, one of Africa’s biggest gold producers, has been battling an Islamist-militant insurgency since 2012.

