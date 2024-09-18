Chinese Stocks Fluctuate as Mainland Markets Reopen After Break

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed on mainland markets struggled to find direction after a holiday break, shrugging off the gains in Hong Kong equities amid calls for major economic stimulus.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index was little changed after rising as much as 0.4% earlier, as investors debated whether weaker macro data will prompt the government to bolster stimulus. Hong Kong is closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

Disappointing economic data over the weekend has added pressure on the authorities to ramp up fiscal and monetary stimulus if the nation is to reach this year’s growth target. Failure to achieve that figure may further undermine investor confidence, with overseas funds already pulling a record amount of money out of the country in the second quarter.

“The market is expected to continue fluctuating as investors are still waiting to see if China will roll out more stimulus policies,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co. “The impact from other markets such as Hong Kong and the US will be short-lived.”

To counter economic woes, the nation may cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio in coming months, according to a report by state media China Securities Journal, which cited analysts. A central bank official earlier signaled that “there’s still certain room” to lower the ratio, according to the report.

The nation’s persistent property slump also could be in focus for investors, as data showed home prices fell at a slightly faster pace in August. The CSI 300 Real Estate Index, which tracks major onshore-listed developers, dipped as much as 0.8%.

China needs a restructuring due to its real estate challenges, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit on Wednesday. “It’s a situation that’s more challenging than Japan,” he added.

A rebound in Chinese equities earlier this year has lost momentum, with the CSI 300 Index closing at its lowest since 2019 last week. Declines may increase in absence of a forceful stimulus.

