CVC Willing to Bump €14 Billion Schenker Bid After Losing to DSV

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners Plc signaled it’s willing to increase its €14 billion ($15.6 billion) offer for Deutsche Bahn AG’s logistics unit after losing the bidding to Danish company DSV A/S.

The buyout firm said it’s open to discussing a potential boost to the equity value of its bid in a letter to Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory and management board dated Tuesday. The letter lays out CVC’s arguments on why it views its existing offer for DB Schenker as “superior” to DSV’s, and calls on Deutsche Bahn to conduct “a process of equal treatment and transparency which allows the best offer to win.”

“If Deutsche Bahn was of the view that there were any residual uncertainties as to how the two offers compare, we would be prepared to discuss an increase of the equity value of our offer to fully remove any such concerns,” CVC said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg News.

DSV announced Sept. 13 it had signed an agreement to acquire DB Schenker in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of €11 billion and enterprise value of €14.3 billion after Deutsche Bahn’s management board backed the Danish bid. However, Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board still needs to approve the agreement at a Sept. 27 meeting, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

One of the key themes in the talks was the preservation of jobs in Germany. Verdi, the country’s most powerful labor union, last month made the unusual move of backing CVC’s bid, saying the private equity firm might fire fewer people after a takeover. DSV, in response, made additional job and investment pledges, Bloomberg News has reported.

A representative for CVC declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn couldn’t immediately comment.

