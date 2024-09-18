Emerging Market Currencies Hold Onto Gains on Powell Remarks

A television station broadcasts the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cut on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point Wednesday, in an aggressive start to a policy shift aimed at bolstering the US labor market. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies climbed as Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is not in a rush to ease after the central bank delivered a half-point cut, boosting appetite for risk assets.

MSCI’s index for developing currencies held onto gains, with the Brazilian real and South African rand among the biggest gainers as Powell cautioned against assuming the half-point move set a pace that policymakers would continue. Meanwhile, a companion index for emerging stocks, pared losses.

“Financial conditions easing with risk-on is usually positive for EMFX, so in the immediate aftermath this should bode well for the EMFX complex,” said Jayati Bharadwaj, a strategist at TD Securities.

Projections released following the Fed’s two-day meeting showed a narrow majority, 10 of 19 officials, favored lowering rates by at least an additional half-point over their two remaining meetings for 2024. Policymakers penciled in an additional percentage point of cuts in 2025, according to their median forecast.

“We are less bullish on EMFX for remainder of the year on political, geopolitical and macro uncertainty rising,” Bharadwaj added, referring to a potential Trump presidency, risks of tariffs, trade wars and weak global growth.

Across developing markets, some investors believe the Fed’s decision also stands to boost to currencies across Latin America.

“This decision is the best scenario” for the region, said Andres Pardo, head of LatAm macro strategy at XP Investments. “The message is dovish with more emphasis on the labor market, but in a scenario that points to a soft landing. This should be positive for the BRL, COP and CLP.”

For all the optimism though, Mexico’s peso — which is sensitive to US economic risks — may be at a bit more of a disadvantage compared to its Latin American peers. The peso resumed its slide against the dollar. Earlier on Wednesday, the currency touched a session low.

“A 50 bps cut by the Fed could signal concerns about the US economy and therefore Mexico’s GDP,” said Benito Berber, chief Latin America economist at Natixis. “In addition, the increase in the political risk premium will not disappear in the next few years.”

EM investors are also keeping tabs on other central bank decisions across the developing world. Overnight, the Bank of Indonesia unexpectedly cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years.

Brazil’s central bank is expected to hike the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 10.75% in a decision due after the close of markets. Monetary Policy Director Gabriel Galipolo, tapped to become the bank’s next governor next year, has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to slow inflation to target.

In credit markets, Romania moved ahead with a plan to sell its first-ever bonds on the Japanese market as the Balkan nation seeks to diversify funding and raise more debt to cover a widening budget deficit.

