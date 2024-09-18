Traders Bet on More Easing as Fed Opts for Half-Point Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are ramping up their bets on the pace of Federal Reserve’s future easing after officials reduced their key interest rate by half a point, sending short-maturity Treasuries yields lower.

The yield on monetary policy-sensitive two-year Treasuries dropped as much as seven basis points to 3.53% after the Fed’s projections showed a narrow majority favored lowering rates by at least an additional half-point over this year’s two remaining meetings. Traders are pricing in about 123 basis points worth of easing by the end of 2024, an increase from about 112 prior to the announcement.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues “sent a clear signal to the markets with a 50-basis-point rate cut,” said Sean Simko, global head of fixed-income portfolio management at SEI Investments Co. “Now we wait to see the press conference and if the market interpreted the statement correctly.”

The majority of forecasters had predicted that the Fed would reduce rates by a quarter point Wednesday. However, economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. had expected a half-point move and swaps traders gave about even odds for the Fed to push through the larger cut.

The movement in yields Wednesday in Treasuries comes as the securities had rallied in the weeks ahead of the Fed’s decision, putting the complex on course to have gained for the fifth-straight month.

