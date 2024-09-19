Human Remains Found in Vehicle Involved in Texas Pipeline Fire

(Bloomberg) -- Deer Park, Texas, police confirmed that human remains were recovered from a vehicle that crashed into a natural gas liquids pipeline Monday, triggering a fire that continues to burn.

“Medical examiners will now begin working through their identification process, which will take some time,” according to a social media post posted by the Houston suburb.

The blast and fire involved an above-ground valve station on a 20-inch (51-centimeter) pipeline operated by Energy Transfer LP. The adjacent municipality La Porte said on X that the fire is expected to be extinguished later Thursday, upon completion of infrastructure repairs.

La Porte — an industrial suburb roughly 25 miles east of downtown Houston — has the largest concentration of chemical plants in the world. Natural gas liquids are components of the gas stream such as ethane, propane and butane.

