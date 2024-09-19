Sri Lanka Announces Restructuring With Bondholders

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka said it’s reached an agreement in principle with bondholders to restructure about $12.6 billion in bonds, just days before the country heads to elections that have rattled investors.

The government held restricted discussions with nine members of the steering committee of the ad-hoc group of bondholders between September 12th and 18th, it said in a statement on Thursday. The parties agreed to introduce “governance-linked bond features” as part of the revised bond treatment, it said, referring to clauses that would cut Sri Lanka’s repayments if it meets certain governance and anti-corruption-related targets.

The deal could bolster Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds, which have lagged emerging-market peers this year after outperforming in 2023, after investors turned wary over elections scheduled for Sept. 21 and their impact on the nation’s $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout program. Some of the candidates in Saturday’s vote have said they would seek to renegotiate the IMF loan.

The government had earlier reached debt restructuring deals with official creditors, including China, India and the Paris Club, as well as with holders of its local debt.

