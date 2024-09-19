Vista-Backed Alegeus Eyes Cost Savings by Ditching Private Debt

Cables run into terminal ports on the Sberbank and SberCloud Christofari supercomputer during an event to mark its launch into commercial operation inside the Sberbank PJSC data processing center (DPC) at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. As Sberbank expands its technology offerings, the Kremlin is backing legislation aimed at keeping the country's largest internet companies under local control by limiting foreign ownership. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Alegeus Technologies is looking to score about $75 million in interest savings through refinancing the private loan that Vista Equity Partners used to take the company private in 2018 as pricing remains competitive in public markets.

The healthcare benefits company is tapping the public leveraged loan market for a $525 million 5-year offering that will be used to repay the debt as well as fund a distribution to Vista, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Initial pricing discussions call for a margin between 5 and 5.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, offered at a discounted price of 98 cents, the person said. That’s substantially cheaper than the private loan the company obtained at 8.25 percentage points over the benchmark, according to regulatory filings for business development companies that hold the debt.

Assuming the size of the new loan is the same as the debt it’s refinancing, the all-in spread savings for the company equates to $75 million over the life of the loan including the discounted price of 98 cents, according to Bloomberg calculations.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a B rating to the offering. The all-in spread for single B rated loans sits at 382 basis points in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which is cheaper than what many private credit deals offer.

Bank of America is leading the transaction and a lender call was held at 11:30 a.m. New York time. Commitments are due Oct. 1 at 5 p.m., the person said.

Representatives for Bank of America and Vista declined to comment. Alegeus didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A handful of borrowers have swapped private credit financing for cheaper debt in the broadly syndicated market as pricing remains competitive. In the beginning of the year, Veritas Capital’s Wood Mackenzie refinanced private unitranche debt in the public markets, which amounted to about $37 million in annual cost savings, according to Bloomberg calculations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.