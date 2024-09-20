BOE’s Mann Says MPC Should Move Slowly Then Cut Aggressively

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said she would prefer to keep rates higher for longer and then cut more aggressively when it is clear inflation risks are receding.

She said that she believes the neutral interest rate is higher than the BOE’s models imply and that, as a result, policy is less restrictive today with interest rates at 5% than the MPC thinks. She was speaking the day after the Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to hold rates after delivering the first reduction since the pandemic in August.

In the text of a speech to be delivered 9.30am Friday, Mann, the most hawkish member of the nine-strong MPC, said: “A risk management assessment implies that it is better, under inflation uncertainty, to remain restrictive for longer, until right tail risks to the inflation process dissipate, and then to cut more aggressively.”

“There is a range of evidence to suggest that the neutral rate of interest has increased relative to the assumption embedded in our forecast models. Consensus expectations of long gilt yields lie at 3.7%, and the Bank’s Market Participants Survey has pegged the nominal neutral rate at between 3 and 3½ percent for almost two years now,” she said.

Mann voted to hold rates in both August and September, but revealed that she contemplated supporting a cut last month amid evidence of growing pressure on consumers from housing costs.

“It is plausible that the terminal rate applicable for the monetary policy horizon has risen, implying that monetary policy has been less restrictive than is presumed by our models.”

She also warned that structural factors such as wage bargaining, product prices and spillover effects from other major economies, “may inhibit getting to target on a sustained basis within the monetary policy horizon without maintaining a restrictive monetary stance for longer.”

