French Deficit Could Reach 6% GDP Without Action, Les Echos Says

(Bloomberg) -- France’s budget deficit could reach 6% of economic output this year without new measures to curb spending or increase tax, Les Echos reported citing new forecasts from the finance ministry.

The estimate would mark another deterioration in the country’s fiscal outlook after the government said earlier this month in information provided to lawmakers that the gap could rise to 5.6% of gross domestic product without action.

Two weeks after being appointed as premier, Michel Barnier has still not finalized a cabinet with a finance minister to present financial bills to parliament. He has faced bickering between different parties over how to address the budget gap and whether to break with President Emmanuel Macron’s mantra of not raising taxes.

The current finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

