UK Building Firm ISG Faces Collapse, Risking Thousands of Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- ISG Ltd., a UK construction firm that employs more than 2,000 people, is facing collapse, with the firm preparing to place much of its business into insolvency.

Six of the firm’s subsidiaries filed notices of intention to appoint administrators on Thursday.

EY is being lined up to carry out the administrations of the subsidiaries, according to people familiar with the matter. An EY spokesperson declined to comment, while ISG didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The firm reported revenue of £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) and pre-tax profits of £11.5 million, according to the latest accounts filed at Companies House.

ISG is one of the largest construction companies in the UK. It’s collapse would be the biggest casualty in the sector since Carillion went into liquidation in 2018. High inflation has hit the industry especially hard: Construction contracts run for years, so a run-up in material costs can quickly make some projects unprofitable.

The firm is owned by private equity firm Cathexis Holdings LP, which has been attempting to sell ISG in recent months.

