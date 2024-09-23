Goldman Turns Even More Bullish on Pound After Big Fed Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is betting the pound will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of prolonged weakness in the dollar after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates.

The bank, which has been bullish on the UK currency since the start of the year, now sees it reaching $1.40 in 12 months, from $1.32 previously. That’s a level last seen in 2021 and among the highest forecasts on Wall Street.

The call is based on the Bank of England’s reluctance to accelerate the pace of interest-rate cuts, while its peers in the US and the euro area ease more aggressively to support their economies. While many strategists and investors say the BOE will eventually need to catch up on lowering rates, Goldman says the UK’s growth is still strong.

“Support for sterling is coming both from its risk beta as well as solid growth momentum and a patient BOE,” Goldman strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note. “Markets have priced out US recession risk, benefiting risky assets and pro-cyclical currencies like sterling.”

The contrast between the BOE’s stance and that of its peers was clear last week, when UK policymakers held rates steady and signaled no urgency to ease. A day before, the Fed initiated its rate-cutting cycle with an outsized half-point reduction.

That divergence has boosted the pound by 4.5% so far this year, making it the best performing Group-of-10 currency. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the currency rise to $1.34 by the end of the third quarter of 2025, from $1.33 currently.

Another obstacle to the pound’s run is positioning, with hedge funds and other leveraged investors holding the highest amount of long contracts since 2014, according to CFTC data. But Goldman says that’s not enough of a headwind to put an end to sterling’s rally.

The bank has revised down its greenback forecasts against a wide range of currencies over the weekend, including the Japanese yen, the euro, the Swiss franc and the Chinese yuan. It now predicts that the yuan will strengthen to 7.15 per dollar over the next three months, compared with 7.35 previously.

While the strategists said the dollar’s “exceptionalism” has diminished, they cautioned against betting that the greenback will fall sharply from here.

“This balance should entail a weaker dollar over time, but we still expect that to be a gradual and uneven process,” they wrote. “We also still believe the dollar’s high valuation will not be eroded quickly or easily, but the bar has been lowered a bit.”

