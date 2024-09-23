Meituan Plans Dollar Bond After Ratings Upgrade, Strong Results

A food delivery courier for Meituan in Beijing, China, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. China will raise the retirement age for the first time since 1978, a move likely to slow a decline in the labor force and support the economy. Photographer: Na Bian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese food delivery giant Meituan is planning to issue dollar bonds to refinance its offshore debt, the company said in a filing.

Meituan has mandated several banks to arrange a series of calls with global fixed income investors starting on Monday.

The size, interest rate and other terms of the proposed dollar-denominated senior notes have not been determined, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Exchange. Bloomberg previously reported that the company was working with investment banks on a bond offering that could be worth more than $1 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bond plan comes after Meituan’s credit rating was upgraded by Moody’s Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings earlier this month. The agencies boosted the company’s ratings to Baa2, BBB+ and BBB, respectively, pointing to its increased profitability and revenue growth.

The firm posted 21% sales growth and achieved a record high gross margin for the last quarter despite fears about a consumer spending slowdown in China. Bolstered by these strong results, Meituan’s Hong Kong-listed stock has jumped more than 60% this year.

Meituan’s decision to issue a conventional bond contrasts with Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., which have recently opted for convertible bond sales.

