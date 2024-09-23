Siemens to Carve Out EV Charging Unit in Bid to Speed Growth

A Siemens branded electric car charging point stands connected to vehicles outside the entrance to a Siemens AG gas turbine factory in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Siemens AG aims to shed about 75% of its struggling power and gas unit in one of the most radical moves to date by Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to untangle the sprawling conglomerate and try to boost its valuation.

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG will set up its electric car and truck charging business as a fully independent unit to pursue new partnerships and boost growth.

The new arrangement will put its electric mobility unit on track to be more agile with more freedom to “define its focus areas based on business strengths,” Matthias Rebellius, Siemens’ head of the smart infrastructure division said Monday.

This business will be well positioned to seek out new partnerships and build its customer base in EV charging, Rebellius said in a statement.

Siemens has a history of carving out and then selling or listing business units, as the company strives to focus on its core competencies in factory automation and software solutions. In recent years, it separately listed the medical-equipment business, now Siemens Healthineers AG, and its energy division, now Siemens Energy AG.

The eMobility unit’s products include hardware, software and services for EV charging with production as well as research and development sites in Germany, Portugal, the US, India and the Netherlands.

