Wayfair to Borrow $700 Million From High-Yield Bond Market

(Bloomberg) -- Online furniture retailer Wayfair LLC is looking to borrow $700 million from the junk-bond market to refinance existing maturities.

The company, on Monday, announced plans to offer senior secured notes due 2029. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the lead bookrunner on the transaction and an investor call is scheduled for today at 11 a.m. New York time, according to a person familiar with the deal, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Goldman Sachs previously held meetings with leveraged finance investors to gauge their appetite for debt from Wayfair, Bloomberg reported. The company has approximately $870 million of convertible debt due by the end of 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wayfair is tapping the high-yield bond market for the first time amid a deluge of debt deals this month as companies look to circumvent any potential volatility connected to the US elections in November and take advantage of falling interest rates.

