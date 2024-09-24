Moody’s Downgrades Alaska Air to Junk on Plan to Borrow More

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft grounded at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Boeing Co. took the first step toward returning its grounded 737 Max 9 jetliners to service, issuing guidance to airlines on the inspections required following a mid-air structural failure late last week.

(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Ratings cut Alaska Air Group Inc.’s credit grade to junk status after the company said it plans to issue secured debt to refinance borowings from its acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., according to a statement on Tuesday.

The credit grader lowered the airline’s issuer rating to Ba1, the highest junk level, from Baa3, the lowest investment-grade score, and changed its outlook to negative from stable, signaling more downgrades could be coming in the medium term.

At the same time, Moody’s gave Alaska Air’s planned secured debt obligations a rating of Baa2, the second lowest investment-grade score. The airline said on Monday that it plans to borrow $1.5 billion, secured by the company’s loyalty program, to help refinance Hawaiian Airlines debt.

Late last year, Alaska Air agreed to buy rival Hawaiian Holdings for $1.9 billion, snatching up a company that had been hit by rising competition from Southwest Airlines Co., among other factors. Alaska Air closed its acquisition on Sept. 18.

“Alaska Air is establishing a capital structure which will be made up primarily of secured debt, which is credit negative as it reduces the company’s financial flexibility,” Moody’s analyst Peter Trombetta wrote in the bond grader’s statement. “The secured debt will have a higher priority of claim than any unsecured debt, resulting in the downgrade of the company’s issuer rating.”

Moody’s expects planned capital expenditure for the combined company to burn more than $500 million of cash in 2025, according to the statement. The company’s standalone cash was about $2.5 billion as of the end of June, according to Moody’s. The company also has access to an $850 million revolving credit facility that expires in September 2029.

