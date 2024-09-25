EU Official Says Bloc Is Not In Talks on Gas Transit Via Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission is not involved in any talks to facilitate a continuation of the transit of natural gas via Ukraine’s pipeline system to the bloc, according to Ditte Jorgensen, director general for energy.

Some government and company officials are in discussions about potential imports of gas from Azerbaijan through Russia and Ukraine to replace a transit deal that expires at the end of the year. Negotiations were continuing as of last week, Bloomberg previously reported.

When asked in New York whether the European Union’s executive arm was involved in talks about continuing transit via Ukraine after the current agreement ends, Jorgensen said: “I can answer that very simply, no.”

The Czech Republic warned earlier this month that any flows next year could still contain Russian molecules, which would undermine the EU’s efforts to ditch energy supplies from Moscow.

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.