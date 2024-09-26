ECB’s Schnabel Says Euro Zone Stagnating, Disinflation on Track

Isabel Schnabel, executive board member of the European Central Bank, during the Federation of German Industries (BDI) conference in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Germany's business outlook declined for the first time in five months, a sign that the gradual recovery in Europe's biggest economy faces headwinds.

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel appears to have become more concerned about the euro-zone economy.

In a presentation for an event Thursday in Stuttgart, she said the “euro-area economy is stagnating,” that “surveys signal slowing economy” and that there are “increasing signs of softening” in the labor market, though it remains resilient.

The slides offer a more pessimistic view on the region than a presentation Schnabel gave just a week ago. It follows business surveys this week that suggested a possible contraction in the economy and prompted investors to bet on faster interest-rate cuts.

On Thursday, Schnabel also said:

Services inflation is keeping core inflation at elevated level globally

Inflation expectations of firms and households have come down significantly

Disinflation remains on track

Loan rates have started to come down from high levels, but bank lending remains muted

Strong wage growth is starting to ease, but catch-up process not yet completed

Productivity growth has disappointed but is projected to recover

Firms increasingly absorb higher wage costs in their profit margins

Private consumption still expected to be main growth driver as Germany underperforms

