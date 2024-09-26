US and Allies Race to Stop Unfolding Lebanon War With Truce Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Israel kept up its bombardment of Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, as the US and its allies proposed a three-week cease-fire to allow for negotiations in a last-ditch effort to avoid full-blown war.

The initiative unveiled Wednesday and led by US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron comes as Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon. Such a move would risk spiraling into a regional conflagration that could drag the US and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, into a direct conflict for the first time.

Lebanon’s economy minister, Amin Salam, described the cease-fire proposal as “very serious” and said the coming day will be crucial. “We feel there is a lot of flexibility in the past 24 hours from Hezbollah’s side,” he told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. In Israel, there’s been a skeptical response across the political spectrum.

The cease-fire bid comes as Israeli forces pound targets in Lebanon for a fourth day. More than 600 people, including at least 50 children, have been killed since the strikes began, with thousands of Lebanese fleeing the country’s south. Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets at northern Israel in response — including its first-ever attempt to target Tel Aviv — in the worst violence between the two sides since a 2006 war.

The US, European states and Arab powers including Saudi Arabia and Qatar urged a pause in fighting late Wednesday. “It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety,” they said in a joint statement.

Senior Biden administration officials said they expect Israel and Lebanon to make statements accepting the deal in the coming hours, and expressed hopes it would also open the door to a deal to end almost a year of war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate word from Hezbollah on the proposal, which is intended to eventually lead to the return of tens of thousands of Israelis who fled their homes in the north to escape rocket attacks from the group that began in October 2023 in support of Hamas.

Israeli politicians, including from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, appear to be showing strong resistance to the plan. Israel says it’s bombarding Lebanon to stop Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks.

Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, indicated his opposition in a post on X. The military campaign “should end in one scenario — crushing Hezbollah and denying its ability to harm the residents of the north,” he said Thursday.

The Israeli army on Wednesday called up two reserve brigades for operational missions it said would “enable the continuation of combat against Hezbollah.”

The military’s chief of staff gave the strongest indication yet of a possible ground offensive in a visit to troops on the northern border with Lebanon on Wednesday. The Israeli strikes were designed to “prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah,” Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said.

US hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough to end fighting in Gaza have been repeatedly dashed before. Domestic critics of Netanyahu have accused him of holding up the efforts because of the need to placate his far-right government allies. Iran-backed Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, has taken an uncompromising line as well, despite the destruction of much of its military capability.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been working on the cease-fire proposal all week in New York, according to a US official familiar with the process.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also urged Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to use his country’s influence over Hezbollah to pull Lebanon back from the brink, said a person familiar with the meeting who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations.

Netanyahu was set to arrive in New York on Thursday for the annual gathering of the UN General Assembly. Netanyahu and top adviser Ron Dermer are involved in an attempt to come to a diplomatic solution to the confrontation with Hezbollah, which the US lists a terrorist group, according to an Israeli official who declined to be named.

Even if a temporary truce is reached, officials are doubtful how stable such a deal would be and whether it would amount to the longer-term political settlement that US officials have urged, according to one senior diplomat with direct knowledge of the talks.

