Bonds Rise as Mild Inflation Backs Case for Another Big Fed Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries gained as a modest rise in the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of underlying US inflation reinforced trader expectations for another large interest-rate cut in November.

The advance in US bonds on Friday pushed yields lower by at least four basis points across the curve after data showed the personal consumption expenditures price index and household spending barely rose in August. The yield on two-year notes, which is most sensitive to the Fed’s policy, slid to 3.58%.

Traders are still pricing in about 37 basis points worth of easing by the end of November and roughly 75 basis points of cumulative cuts by the end of 2024. That implies that markets see a 50% chance that Fed officials deliver a half-point reduction — as they did in September — at their next policy meeting.

“The rationale for starting with a 50-basis-point cut fundamentally is that policy is too tight,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle. “If the logic of the first cut was let’s take some preemptive risk off the table, that logic is going to hold in November, even if the labor market is OK.”

What Bloomberg strategists say...

“Weak personal income and consumption data will give impetus to front-load cutting to a Fed concerned about rates being well above the so-called neutral rate of interest. The expectation of larger cuts will be supportive for longer-dated Treasuries until the US economy is clear of recessionary risk.”

— Read more from Edward Harrison on Bloomberg’s Markets Live blog.

