Clearlake-Backed Springs Window Seeks to Unite Vying Debt Groups

(Bloomberg) -- Clearlake Capital Group—backed Springs Window Fashions LLC is huddling with two creditor groups in search of a debt restructuring deal that would bring both recently-dueling factions on board, according to people familiar with the situation.

The window treatment and blind supplier is looking to trim its over $2 billion debt load and secure fresh financing, and has begun confidential talks involving members of both groups, said the people, who asked not to identified discussing a private matter.

Each group previously made its own pitch to provide Springs with much-needed cash and exchange debt at discounted prices, the people said. Agreements involving more debtholders can avoid some of the ire and alienation that have come to characterize maneuvers that heavily favor a single group of creditors.

A group of investors including Centerbridge Partners organized in July with Houlihan Lokey and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. Meanwhile, a set of holders of the company’s term loan and unsecured bonds have been working with Perella Weinberg Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Messages left with Springs Window, Clearlake, Davis Polk and Wachtell were not returned, while representatives with Houlihan and Perella declined to comment.

Springs Window has a $1.625 billion first-lien term loan that comes due in 2028 and $625 million of unsecured notes maturing in 2029, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company has struggled to manage its debt load as its costs rose and a drop in home sales reduced demand for its products.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company took on the debt as part of Clearlake’s 2021 leveraged buyout. The loan is quoted at around 81.75 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its bonds traded Wednesday at about 65 cents, up from this year’s low of 47 cents on July 15, according to Trace.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.