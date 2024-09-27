Keith Richards’s Top Picks for September 27, 2024

Keith Richards, president and chief portfolio manager at ValueTrend Wealth Management, discusses his outlook for the markets.

MARKET OUTLOOK:

As September comes to an end, so too does much of the seasonal risk. A final bit of weakness can be seen in October, but that tendency is not consistent. Research suggests that immediately after the market rebounds to its old highs after an equally violent downturn as we did a month ago, there can be a bit of short-term volatility. However, the bigger picture tends to be bullish over the following six months.

Longer term my outlook for world markets is largely bullish for the next two to three years before any cyclical patterns would suggest an end to the current bull. For those interested in the longer-termed market cycle, check my blog from late August, where I outlined the bull/bear cycle for the NASDAQ – this cycle will influence other cap-weighted indices such as the S&P 500.

TOP PICKS:

Laurentian Bank (LB TSX)

Swing trade—conservative model purchase, big dividend to wait for the potential upside.

Microsoft (MSFT NASD)

Taking advantage of a pullback. –conservative model purchase.

Tecsys (TCS TSX)

cup & handle breakout, target $60. Bought in our Aggressive Strategy model.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND LB TSX Y N Y MSFT NASD Y N Y TCS TSX Y N Y

Past Picks: JULY 31, 2024

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT NASD)

Then: US$94.81

Now: US$98.36

Return:4%

Total Return: 4%

ishares Msci Brazil ETF (EWZ NYSEARCA)

Then: US$27.77

Now: US$29.88

Return:7%

Total Return: 7%

Atkinsrealis Group (ATRL TSX)

Then: $59.48

Now: $53.98

Return:-9%

Total Return: -9%

Total Return Average: 1%