Czech Pirate Party Members Vote to Leave Ruling Coalition

Lawmakers in the Czech Parliament Chamber of Deputies ahead of no-confidence vote in Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Czech opposition called a no-confidence vote against billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babiss government for Thursday, even as its unlikely to remove him from power just four months before general elections. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Members of the smallest party in the Czech Republic’s ruling coalition in voting that ended Monday took the decision to leave the bloc, a move that won’t affect the parliamentary majority controlled by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Their decision comes days after Fiala fired Regional Development Minister Ivan Bartos, the head of the Pirate Party, over alleged incompetence in overhauling the nation’s building permits system.

The smallest of five-party ruling coalition called the decision a stab in the back. Fiala’s government will still have the comfortable parliamentary majority it needs to meet increased targets for defense spending and to fund a recovery after recent devastating floods.

(Adds tout after second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.