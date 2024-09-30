EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Emergency Meeting on Middle East

People inspect the damage at the site of an overnight Israeli strike in Beirut, on Sept. 30. Source: AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign ministers will hold crisis talks via video conference Monday afternoon to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The ministers will address the state of play following Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday in Beirut and Israeli air strikes across Lebanon since then, according to a statement from the office of the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Iran, which backs Hezbollah, has so far shown little rush to retaliate for Nasrallah’s death. President Masoud Pezeshkian stopped short of pledging a direct and immediate attack on Israel, and in his international debut at the United Nations last week tempered his remarks.

President Joe Biden said Sunday that he would speak soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as fears of an all-out war were mounting.

The FT reported earlier on the EU meeting.

