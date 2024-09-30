Libya Assembly Paves Way to Oil Restart With Central Banker Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s eastern-based parliament approved a new central bank governor, ending a standoff over control of the OPEC member’s vast energy revenue and setting the stage for a full resumption of oil output.

The House of Representatives in Benghazi unanimously backed the appointment of Naji Issa to head the regulator in a session aired live on television on Monday. The bank’s new board is set to be appointed in 10 days.

Libya normally produces about 1.2 million barrels of crude a day, but that figure dropped to less than 450,000 barrels in late August after the divided country’s government in the west fired veteran central bank chief Sadiq Al-Kabir and its eastern rival ordered an oil shutdown in response.

Libya’s competing administrations on Sept. 26 signed a United Nations-brokered agreement that brings in Issa, a former head of the central bank’s issuance department, as new chief. The crisis has been the war-torn country’s worst in about four years.

