Riksbank Sees Scope for More Cuts on Weak Demand, Low Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s central bank could consider a faster pace of interest-rate cuts to spur an economic recovery if inflation remains low, minutes from its latest monetary-policy meeting indicated.

The central bank last week decided to lower its benchmark rate to 3.25% from 3.5%, a third reduction since starting easing in May.

“The economy is currently weak and, as yet, there are few concrete signs of a recovery in household consumption,” Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said in the minutes published Tuesday. “Moreover, our target variable, CPIF inflation, was only 1.2% in August. These circumstances could be arguments in favor of faster interest-rate cuts.”

The urgency to make policy less restrictive has increased in recent months as the measure of inflation that the Riksbank targets has fallen some way below 2%, at the same time as a nascent economic recovery is faltering.

At the September meeting, the Riksbank moved in a more dovish direction, as the world’s oldest central bank indicated that it could soon depart from its quarter-point pace of rate cuts to take the benchmark half a percentage point lower in one go.

“There was perhaps less discussion of a 50 basis-point cut than expected, given the prominence it received in the press statement from the meeting,” Svenska Handelsbanken AB chief strategist Claes Mahlen said. “However, the board is clearly ready to act more swiftly if warranted.”

Thedeen and his deputies are set to announce their next decision on monetary policy on Nov. 7. By then, they will have access to inflation data for September as well as an early indication of economic growth in the third quarter.

Key Comments

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.