Iceland Surprises With Quarter-Point Interest Rate Cut to 9%

(Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank unexpectedly cut rates by 25 basis points, abruptly easing Western Europe’s most aggressive constriction as inflation starts to give in.

Policymakers at Sedlabanki reduced the 7-day term deposit rate to 9.0% on Wednesday after keeping it at 9.25% since August last year. The north Atlantic nation’s largest banks, Islandsbanki hf and Landsbankinn hf, had projected unchanged rates.

The move begins to chart a path out of borrowing costs at their highest since 2009 and signals Governor Asgeir Jonsson and his colleagues are satisfied with the headway they’ve made with inflation. Annual consumer-price growth eased to 5.4%, the slowest in two and a half years, in September.

Inflation was center stage in the decision to reduce rates, according to a statement by the central bank, which noted recent tapering off in both the scope and the frequency of price gains, as well as subsiding of underlying inflation.

“This was a wise step,” Jon Bjarki Bentsson, head of Islandsbanki research, said by phone. “The rate cutting phase has started and I expect further reductions in the coming meetings, in the absence of a backlash in how inflation develops.”

The krona was little changed after the decision, trading at 149.9 per euro and near the strongest level in about two months reached on Monday.

The economy is also already cooling. High rates have begun to hurt housing construction and household demand. Still, housing prices have remained resilient through the tightening campaign as volcanic activity has forced roughly 1% of the population to seek new homes.

Bentsson at Islandsbanki said he’s “puzzled” with how the central bank’s “forward guidance fluctuates between meetings,” noting that a rate cut was “not even discussed” in the previous meeting.

In contrast, global central banks tend to signal rate cuts with more notice, he said.

