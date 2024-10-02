India Central Bank Panel Moots Changes to MIBOR, New Benchmarks

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

A panel set up by the Reserve Bank of India recommended changes to the methodology for the Mumbai Interbank Outright Rate, or MIBOR, and suggested introducing new benchmarks for the overnight money market.

Overall call money market volumes are declining, so the calculation of MIBOR is drawing on a lower volume of transactions, the panel said in a report published on the RBI’s website.

The committee recommended that MIBOR should be calculated on the first three hours of transactions instead of the first hour, which would make the MIBOR more representative of call money market transactions and increase its reliability.

It also recommended the following:

Financial Benchmarks India should develop a benchmark based on the secured money market (market repo and Tri-Party Repo) called the Secured Overnight Rupee Rate

The SORR rate should be calculated based on the first three hours of trade in the repo and TREP markets

Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India should popularize the use of this new benchmark

Clearing Corporation of India Ltd could develop the necessary trading infrastructure for such instruments

Non-residents should be granted gradual access to onshore Interest Rate Derivatives for the purpose of hedging

CCIL should expand electronic trading facilities for a large bouquet of interest rate derivative products

The committee was headed by Ramanathan Subramanian, an executive director at the RBI.

