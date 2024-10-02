Use of BlackRock Tokens as Collateral Moves Closer to Mainstream

(Bloomberg) -- Efforts to allow the use of tokenized shares of money-market funds from mainstream Wall Street behemoths like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton as collateral in trading took a big step forward as a group of financial firms voted to approve guidelines for their use.

On Tuesday, a subcommittee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Global Markets Advisory Committee — whose members include Citadel, BlackRock, Bank of New York Mellon and even Bloomberg LP — voted to pass its recommendations, on how registered firms can use distributed ledger technology for holding and transferring non-cash collateral, to the full committee, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the vote hasn’t been made public. A CFTC spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

These recommendations would apply existing policies and procedures to support the use of blockchain for non-cash collateral in a manner consistent with the margin requirements of the agency, other US regulators and derivatives clearing organizations. The full committee is expected to vote on these recommendations later this year, the people said.

Should the recommendations receive full approval, that could increase the use of tokenization, as many businesses want to pledge tokenized collateral to gain capital efficiencies. McKinsey estimates that the total tokenized market — excluding stablecoins — could reach around $2 trillion by 2030, driven by usage in mutual funds, bonds and exchange-traded notes, loans and securitizations, and alternative funds. That’s roughly equal to the size of the entire crypto market.

Crypto prime brokers Hidden Road and FalconX have already begun accepting BlackRock’s BUIDL token as collateral.

