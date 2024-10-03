EVgo Jumps 37% After $1.1 Billion Loan Commitment From DOE

EVgo Services LLC fast charging stations with CCS, CHAdeMO, and Tesla connectors in the parking lot of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's La Kretz Innovation Campus in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of EVgo Inc. jumped as much as 37% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle charging company received a loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion from the US Department of Energy.

The financing would allow the Los Angeles-based company to build out about 7,500 additional fast charging stalls across the US in states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Illinois, EVgo said in a statement Thursday.

The funding comes amid a broader Biden administration goal of building a 500,000 strong national electric vehicle charging network by 2030.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.