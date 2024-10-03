EVgo Jumps 37% After $1.1 Billion Loan Commitment From DOE

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of EVgo Inc. jumped as much as 37% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle charging company received a loan guarantee of up to $1.05 billion from the US Department of Energy.
The financing would allow the Los Angeles-based company to build out about 7,500 additional fast charging stalls across the US in states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Illinois, EVgo said in a statement Thursday.
The funding comes amid a broader Biden administration goal of building a 500,000 strong national electric vehicle charging network by 2030.
