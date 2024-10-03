Stellantis CEO Mulls Exiting After Contract Ends in Early 2026

Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of Stellantis NV, at the Stellantis auto manufacturing plant in Sochaux, France, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Stellantis is struggling with slowing and more competitive auto markets across Europe, where electric-vehicle demand is waning. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- In his first public comments since Stellantis NV confirmed it had started searching for his successor, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares signaled he’s open to leaving the automaker just over a year from now.

Leaving when his contract expires in early 2026 is “one option,” Tavares told reporters Thursday at a press conference in Sochaux, France. When asked whether he may step down before then, the 66-year-old responded: “I signed a contract.”

Tavares is under pressure amid slumping sales in North America, delayed new-model introduction in Europe and the threat of labor-union strikes in the US and Italy. The setbacks have coincided with a broader industry slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, culminating in Stellantis slashing its earnings forecasts early this week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.