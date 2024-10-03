Stellantis CEO Mulls Exiting After Contract Ends in Early 2026

(Bloomberg) -- In his first public comments since Stellantis NV confirmed it had started searching for his successor, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares signaled he’s open to leaving the automaker just over a year from now.
Leaving when his contract expires in early 2026 is “one option,” Tavares told reporters Thursday at a press conference in Sochaux, France. When asked whether he may step down before then, the 66-year-old responded: “I signed a contract.”
Tavares is under pressure amid slumping sales in North America, delayed new-model introduction in Europe and the threat of labor-union strikes in the US and Italy. The setbacks have coincided with a broader industry slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, culminating in Stellantis slashing its earnings forecasts early this week.
