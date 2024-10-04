All Chicago School Board Members to Resign Amid Budget Chaos

(Bloomberg) -- All seven Chicago Board of Education members will step down later this month, capping months of escalating tensions between the city and its school district as both face big deficits.

“Mayor Brandon Johnson and members of the Chicago Board of Education are enacting a transition plan which includes all current members transitioning from service on the Board later this month,” according to a joint statement from the city and the board on Friday.

The district is expected to gradually transition from a school board appointed by the mayor to those with elected members starting this November. That changeover was a catalyst for the resignations, the statement said.

The district is expected to move from a seven- member appointed panel to a 21-member group fully elected by 2027. The first batch of those new candidates will be elected in November. None of those stepping down will continue onto the hybrid board or run for election, according to the statement.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the resignations.

