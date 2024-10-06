Oil Drops as Traders Watch for Israel’s Response to Iran Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Oil opened the week lower as traders weighed Israel’s potential retaliation against Iran for a missile attack last week, with President Joe Biden discouraging a strike on Tehran’s crude fields.

Brent slipped toward $77 a barrel after posting the biggest weekly surge since January 2023, while West Texas Intermediate traded below $74. Biden said on Friday that he didn’t know when an Israeli response would come, but “I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields.”

Iran’s attack on Israel has raised fears over an all-out war in the Middle East, and prompted a flurry of action in the options market. Still, questions about the demand outlook — especially from China — and adequate global crude supplies continues to hang over the market.

The Middle East remains on edge, with Israel ramping up hostilities over the weekend, sending troops back into northern Gaza and keeping up aerial attacks and limited ground maneuvers in Lebanon.

