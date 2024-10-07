El Salvador Seeks to Cut Borrowing Costs With ESG Debt Swap

A street market in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. El Salvador is expected to release GDP figures for Q4 2023, just a week after President Nayib Bukele announced reforms to the countrys income tax on international investments and remittances. Photographer: Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- El Salvador is seeking to reduce its borrowing costs by swapping debt and promoting sustainability, a process gaining momentum in emerging-market countries with expensive access to financing.

The Latin American nation is seeking holders of nine dollar-denominated transactions to tender their notes, according to a statement late Friday. Should the swap go ahead, El Salvador will issue new notes that will be purchased by a special purpose entity, funded by using a loan from a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“This transaction is part of a refinancing transaction to realize savings and promote certain conservation and sustainability efforts of El Salvador,” the country said in the statement, without providing details such as the specific projects being funded with the transaction.

In so-called debt-for-nature swaps, a portion of existing debt is refinanced by selling a new bond at cheaper borrowing terms, with a chunk of the savings going toward nature conservation or wider sustainable goals. Ecuador and Barbados are working on deals, while Kenya is looking into it.

Such swaps typically take place when the existing debt trades at a discount, and they usually involve guarantees on the new bond from multilateral lenders such as the Inter-American Development Bank or the US International Development Finance Corp.

Such backstops allow junk-rated countries to reduce their borrowing costs. The move by El Salvador follows Moody’s Ratings upgrading its sovereign rating in May by two steps to Caa1, or seven levels below investment grade.

The swap tender expires on Oct. 10, and the country will announce the size of the transaction on Oct. 15, according to the statement. El Salvador’s $1 billion of 7.65% bonds due 2035 are quoted at about 87.3 cents, according to Bloomberg indicative prices on Monday, compared to a tender price at 89.85 cents indicated in the statement.

A representative for JPMorgan, which is also managing the debt tender, declined to comment.

Last year, Ecuador completed the largest debt-for-nature deal of its kind, a transaction that is expected to generate more than $1 billion worth of savings for the government while helping to protect habitats in the Galapagos Islands.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino.

