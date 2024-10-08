European Union to Raise €10 Billion From Sale of Two Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is selling more bonds maturing in December 2027 and October 2039 through banks as it seeks to raise the first funds of the fourth quarter.

The dual-tranche sale is targeting to raise up to €10 billion ($11 billion). Early guidance suggests the offerings will price at around 14 basis points over comparable swaps for the three-year security and about 68 basis points over for the 15-year note, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

Such debt syndications are typically more expensive than auctions, but they allow governments to raise large sums quickly while diversifying their investor base.

Bookrunners on the deal are Barclays Plc., BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., LBBW and Nordea Bank Abp. A co-lead group is comprised of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, Danske Bank AS, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, KBC Group NV, Natixis SA and Banco Santander SA.

Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) opened a client consultation last week on changes to its fixed income benchmarks, including the potential reclassification of the European Union from a “supranational” to a “treasury” issuer. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and MSCI Inc. already rejected such a move in a blow to the bloc’s quest to attract a larger pool of investors.

