Former Hurricane Kirk Set to Lash France With Heavy Rain

(Bloomberg) -- The remnants of Hurricane Kirk are forecast to hit France on Wednesday, after weakening to a post-tropical cyclone.

The storm will bring wind gusts as strong as 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour to the Pyrenees, according to Météo-France. It will also bring up to a month’s worth of rain — 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) — to already saturated parts of the Loire and Vendee, adding to the woes of French farmers.

Temperatures in London will plummet to just above freezing on Friday in the wake of the storm, which peaked as a Category 4 hurricane over the Atlantic last week.

Across the Atlantic, Milton will be the second major storm to strike Florida in less than two weeks and the fifth hurricane to hit the US this year.

Yellow storm warnings are already in place for large parts of northwest France, while there are rain and flood alerts for a swath of the east from Marseille in the south to the Luxembourg border.

The heavy rain will further disrupt corn harvesting and wheat planting, which are already behind the usual pace for this time of the year. Last month was the wettest September in 25 years.

